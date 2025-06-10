Tharoor's Diplomatic Tour: Bridging International Understanding Post-Operation Sindoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading a delegation to the US and other nations, reported productive outcomes from high-level meetings post-Operation Sindoor. The tour aimed to communicate India's perspective following the Pahalgam terror attack, ensuring clarity on India's stance against mediation in its conflict with Pakistan.

Tharoor noted the delegation achieved significant success in aligning international support with India's position, particularly in dissuading narratives favoring Pakistan. The visit underscored India's determination to address terrorism and reject external mediation, especially concerning tensions with Pakistan.

With support solidified, Tharoor emphasized India's unity across political lines in conveying a potent message internationally. The tour spanned countries such as Guyana, Panama, and Brazil, culminating in Washington, D.C., where Indian officials briefed key American government figures on the nation's counter-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)