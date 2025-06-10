Jayant Patil Hints at Resignation Amid NCP's Dynamic Politics

NCP's stalwart Jayant Patil signaled potential resignation from his leadership role in Maharashtra, sparking a wave of emotions among party workers during the NCP's 26th foundation day celebrations in Pune. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of the party's founder, Sharad Pawar.

Patil expressed the need for the party to welcome new faces, a move he believes is crucial for the NCP's growth. His suggestion, however, prompted emotional pleas from party workers urging him to reconsider. In a heartfelt address, Patil acknowledged the opportunities given to him by Pawar and urged for unity as the party charts its future.

Sharad Pawar responded with support for Patil's proposal but emphasized that any decision would come after thorough discussions among senior party leaders. Patil's longstanding loyalty to Pawar is evident, having served multiple high-profile roles and retained his assembly seat amidst political shifts, further marking his influential presence in Maharashtra's political landscape.