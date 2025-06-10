Left Menu

Celebrating 11 Years of Modi's Transformative Governance

BJP leader Smriti Irani praises 11 years of governance under PM Narendra Modi, emphasizing women's empowerment and poverty alleviation. At an exhibition in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh's CM Mohan Yadav highlighted Modi's impactful decisions, including GST and Triple Talaq abolition, underscoring a decade of service and transformative governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:08 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Smriti Irani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Smriti Irani highlighted the accomplishments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, emphasizing the focus on women's empowerment and poverty alleviation. Speaking with ANI, Irani celebrated the administration's dedication to society's less privileged, underlining impactful initiatives targeting agricultural and gender equality advancements.

In Ranchi, Irani was joined by Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi at a professional meeting, reiterating the significant efforts of the Modi government, which reportedly elevated 25 crore Indians from the Below Poverty Line status. The uplifting measures echo a commitment to grassroots development.

Meanwhile, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated an exhibition venerating Modi's transformative 11-year leadership. Addressing the press, Yadav accredited Prime Minister Modi with making several decisive moves such as implementing GST, abrogating Article 370, and abolishing Triple Talaq, all aimed at bolstering societal welfare. The exhibition emphasized Modi's policy achievements as a tribute to a decade of dedicated governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

