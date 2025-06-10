Sharmila Blasts Jagan for Allegiance with BJP

Left Menu

YS Sharmila, APCC president, accused YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of supporting BJP, contradicting their late father's stance. Despite allegations from YSRCP, she refuted ties with TDP. Expressing family loyalty, Sharmila recalled her sacrifices for Jagan and criticized YSRCP for expelling her mother.

Amaravati | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:38 IST
YS Sharmila, the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, lashed out at YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday. She accused him of aligning with the BJP, a move she claims would have been opposed by their late father, YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

Speaking at a press conference, Sharmila alleged that Reddy had become a symbolic 'foster son' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She cited Reddy's support for every bill the BJP-led Centre introduced over the past five years as evidence of the alliance.

Responding to accusations from YSRCP leader Roja Selvamani about her alleged support for TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, Sharmila clarified that she had not supported the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. She expressed her disappointment over what she described as false propaganda and malicious campaigns from the YSRCP.

