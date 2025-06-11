Amid Controversy: U.S. Criticizes Mexican President's Protest Stance

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has publicly criticized Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum following comments that allegedly encouraged protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles.

During a recent press conference, Sheinbaum denounced the violent acts seen during such protests and called for U.S. authorities to uphold the rule of law in their immigration enforcement efforts. However, her remarks have been interpreted by some as an endorsement of further unrest.

Noem responded to these comments on Tuesday at the White House, stating that, while peaceful protest is acceptable, Sheinbaum's rhetoric appeared to foster violent demonstrations, which she said would not be tolerated within the United States.