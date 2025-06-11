Left Menu

Amid Controversy: U.S. Criticizes Mexican President's Protest Stance

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem criticized Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for alleged encouragement of protests in Los Angeles against immigration raids. Sheinbaum urged respect for the rule of law, but Noem condemned any encouragement of violence, asserting the importance of peaceful protest adherence in America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 00:01 IST
Amid Controversy: U.S. Criticizes Mexican President's Protest Stance
Kristi Noem

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has publicly criticized Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum following comments that allegedly encouraged protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles.

During a recent press conference, Sheinbaum denounced the violent acts seen during such protests and called for U.S. authorities to uphold the rule of law in their immigration enforcement efforts. However, her remarks have been interpreted by some as an endorsement of further unrest.

Noem responded to these comments on Tuesday at the White House, stating that, while peaceful protest is acceptable, Sheinbaum's rhetoric appeared to foster violent demonstrations, which she said would not be tolerated within the United States.

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025