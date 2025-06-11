Huckabee's Stance: A New Direction in U.S. Middle East Policy?
U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, has suggested that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state may no longer be a U.S. foreign policy goal. His comments raise questions about potential shifts in policy and signal ongoing support for Israel amidst changing geopolitical dynamics.
In a recent interview with Bloomberg News, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee expressed doubt over the continued viability of an independent Palestinian state as a goal of U.S. foreign policy. Huckabee's remarks have sparked speculation about a potential policy shift under President Donald Trump's administration.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce declined to address Huckabee's statements directly, affirming that policy-making decisions rest with President Trump and the White House. Despite requests, the White House has yet to comment on the ambassador's views.
Huckabee, a strong ally of Israel, questioned the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state within traditional boundaries, suggesting alternatives in Muslim-majority countries. His comments align with Trump's pro-Israel stance, reinforcing a political climate that favors Israeli interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
