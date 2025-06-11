Huckabee's Stance: A New Direction in U.S. Middle East Policy?

In a recent interview with Bloomberg News, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee expressed doubt over the continued viability of an independent Palestinian state as a goal of U.S. foreign policy. Huckabee's remarks have sparked speculation about a potential policy shift under President Donald Trump's administration.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce declined to address Huckabee's statements directly, affirming that policy-making decisions rest with President Trump and the White House. Despite requests, the White House has yet to comment on the ambassador's views.

Huckabee, a strong ally of Israel, questioned the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state within traditional boundaries, suggesting alternatives in Muslim-majority countries. His comments align with Trump's pro-Israel stance, reinforcing a political climate that favors Israeli interests.

