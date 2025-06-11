Left Menu

Huckabee's Stance: A New Direction in U.S. Middle East Policy?

U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, has suggested that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state may no longer be a U.S. foreign policy goal. His comments raise questions about potential shifts in policy and signal ongoing support for Israel amidst changing geopolitical dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 00:25 IST
Huckabee's Stance: A New Direction in U.S. Middle East Policy?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg News, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee expressed doubt over the continued viability of an independent Palestinian state as a goal of U.S. foreign policy. Huckabee's remarks have sparked speculation about a potential policy shift under President Donald Trump's administration.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce declined to address Huckabee's statements directly, affirming that policy-making decisions rest with President Trump and the White House. Despite requests, the White House has yet to comment on the ambassador's views.

Huckabee, a strong ally of Israel, questioned the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state within traditional boundaries, suggesting alternatives in Muslim-majority countries. His comments align with Trump's pro-Israel stance, reinforcing a political climate that favors Israeli interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025