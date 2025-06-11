Left Menu

Trump's Military Maneuver in Los Angeles Sparks Controversy

President Donald Trump branded Los Angeles protesters as 'animals' and 'foreign enemies' during a Fort Bragg speech defending military actions against immigration raid opposition. Trump also restored Confederate-named bases, emphasizing a 'warrior ethos' and scheduling a massive military parade amid heightened tensions with California's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Northcarolina | Updated: 11-06-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 03:17 IST
Trump

In a provocative speech at Fort Bragg, President Donald Trump labeled protesters in Los Angeles as 'animals' and 'a foreign enemy,' defending his decision to mobilize military forces to counter demonstrators opposing immigration enforcement raids.

Trump's rhetoric, marking a significant escalation, arrived with a promise to restore Confederate names to several military bases, reversing changes made by the Biden administration. Drawing applause, he touted these actions as a restoration of the 'warrior ethos', distancing the military from 'woke' influences.

Amidst rising tensions, Trump authorized the deployment of 4,000 National Guard soldiers to curb protests in Los Angeles, a decision met with fierce opposition from California officials, who accused him of exacerbating the unrest. A major military parade is slated for Washington, coinciding with Trump's 79th birthday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

