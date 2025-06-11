Trump's Military Maneuver in Los Angeles Sparks Controversy

In a provocative speech at Fort Bragg, President Donald Trump labeled protesters in Los Angeles as 'animals' and 'a foreign enemy,' defending his decision to mobilize military forces to counter demonstrators opposing immigration enforcement raids.

Trump's rhetoric, marking a significant escalation, arrived with a promise to restore Confederate names to several military bases, reversing changes made by the Biden administration. Drawing applause, he touted these actions as a restoration of the 'warrior ethos', distancing the military from 'woke' influences.

Amidst rising tensions, Trump authorized the deployment of 4,000 National Guard soldiers to curb protests in Los Angeles, a decision met with fierce opposition from California officials, who accused him of exacerbating the unrest. A major military parade is slated for Washington, coinciding with Trump's 79th birthday.

(With inputs from agencies.)