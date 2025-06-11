Left Menu

Trump's Militant Stance: Threats and Military Displays Amidst LA Protests

In a Fort Bragg speech, President Donald Trump used aggressive language to depict Los Angeles protesters as enemies, defended military deployment, and announced the restoration of Confederate base names. His rhetoric fueled controversies, especially as California's governor opposed Trump's military actions amidst the ongoing demonstrations in Los Angeles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fortbragg | Updated: 11-06-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 08:29 IST
Trump's Militant Stance: Threats and Military Displays Amidst LA Protests
Trump

In a fiery speech at Fort Bragg, President Donald Trump labeled Los Angeles protesters as 'animals' and 'a foreign enemy,' defending his military deployment amidst opposition to immigration enforcement raids. The speech, marking the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary, instead focused on denouncing protesters and reiterating false 2020 election claims.

Trump's rhetoric coincides with his decision to deploy National Guard and U.S. Marines to Los Angeles, ignoring California Governor Gavin Newsom's objections. Weekend protests, which blocked freeways and sparked fires, prompted Trump's determination to 'liberate' the city, portraying it as overrun by criminals.

Amidst cheers, Trump announced restoring Confederate base names, a move opposed by Newsom. The event, resembling a military fair, featured a robust display of military might. Trump's critics label these tactics as authoritarian, expressing concerns about escalating domestic power usage against political dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025