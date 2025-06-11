Strengthening Ties: India and UAE Expand Strategic Partnership

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in high-level talks with UAE dignitaries, underscoring the widening India-UAE bilateral partnership.

The discussions concentrated on avenues for future cooperation as part of the 'Mid-Year Review' of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Misri also conferred individually with the UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and Defence Affairs Chairman Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, reinforcing diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)