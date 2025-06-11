Strengthening Ties: India and UAE Expand Strategic Partnership
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with UAE officials to enhance the bilateral partnership through a 'Mid-Year Review.' Discussions focused on future collaboration areas, solidifying the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Separate meetings also took place with UAE ministers to consider broader ties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 11-06-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 09:05 IST
The discussions concentrated on avenues for future cooperation as part of the 'Mid-Year Review' of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Misri also conferred individually with the UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and Defence Affairs Chairman Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, reinforcing diplomatic ties.
