Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and UAE Expand Strategic Partnership

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with UAE officials to enhance the bilateral partnership through a 'Mid-Year Review.' Discussions focused on future collaboration areas, solidifying the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Separate meetings also took place with UAE ministers to consider broader ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 11-06-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 09:05 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and UAE Expand Strategic Partnership
Vikram Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in high-level talks with UAE dignitaries, underscoring the widening India-UAE bilateral partnership.

The discussions concentrated on avenues for future cooperation as part of the 'Mid-Year Review' of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Misri also conferred individually with the UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and Defence Affairs Chairman Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, reinforcing diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025