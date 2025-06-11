Left Menu

Kharge Criticizes Modi's 11-Year Tenure with 33 Allegations

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year leadership, accusing Modi of making 33 mistakes. Kharge claims the PM consistently lies to the populace and fails to implement promises. He highlights issues like demonetisation and employment, denouncing Modi's lack of accountability for his alleged missteps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:45 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his 11-year tenure is marked by 33 significant mistakes. Kharge expressed his discontent with Modi's leadership during a press briefing, questioning the Prime Minister's truthfulness and effectiveness in governance.

Kharge accused Modi of routinely deceiving the public, particularly the youth, and criticized his failure to deliver on promises. "Whether it is demonetisation, employment generation, or MSP, there are many such things," Kharge stated, underscoring a pattern of unfulfilled commitments.

As Modi's administration celebrated its first anniversary in the third term, Kharge reiterated his demand for accountability, emphasizing that the Prime Minister has never admitted to any errors or sought to rectify them, which he sees as a disservice to the nation's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

