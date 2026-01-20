Tragedy Strikes Amid Cattle Theft Allegations in Assam
A tragic incident in Assam's Kokrajhar district left one person dead and four others severely injured when a mob suspected them of cattle theft. The victims, linked to a road construction project, were attacked en route back from a site inspection. The police have initiated an investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:49 IST
- Country:
- India
A brutal mob attack on suspicion of cattle theft has resulted in one fatality and four severe injuries in Assam's Kokrajhar district, according to police reports released Tuesday.
The victims, returning from a road construction site inspection, were intercepted by villagers near the Gouri Nagar–Mashing Road, leading to a vehicle crash and subsequent attack.
Identified as Sikhna Jwhwlao Bismit alias Raja, the deceased was involved in the local road project, with four others undergoing treatment. Police have detained several individuals for questioning as tensions remain high in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
