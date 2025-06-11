Left Menu

Congress Raises Concerns Over Operation Sindoor: Calls for All-Party Meeting

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticizes PM Modi, demanding an all-party meeting and a two-day discussion on Operation Sindoor during the Monsoon Session. Ramesh seeks clarity on India's security stance, potential review committees, and the efforts to capture Pahalgam attack terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:47 IST
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach to Operation Sindoor, urging him to convene an all-party meeting and facilitate a two-day debate during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. The call comes after PM Modi's engagement with parliamentary delegations on India's global strategic efforts.

Jairam Ramesh, in his interaction with ANI, posed a series of questions to the Prime Minister, seeking clarity on crucial issues. He questioned when PM Modi would engage directly with political party leaders to discuss security challenges following the Pahalgam terror attack. Ramesh also advocated for a Kargil-style review committee to address security concerns.

The Congress MP underscored the importance of a thorough discussion on internal and external security threats, including relations with China and Pakistan, and emerging technologies. Additionally, Ramesh pressed for swift justice against the terrorists responsible for attacks in Pahalgam and other regions, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in national security matters.

