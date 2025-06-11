Left Menu

A Decade of Discontent: Critiques of Modi's Governance

The Congress criticizes Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure for divisive politics and failed policies. Bhupesh Baghel accuses the BJP of fostering societal divisions and poorly managing issues like black money, Demonetization, and COVID-19. Allegations include insensitivity toward tribal and Dalit atrocities.

  • India

The Congress party has branded the last 11 years of Narendra Modi's government as a period marked by 'failures' and 'anti-people policies', criticizing the BJP's strategy of fostering societal division.

Speaking at a press conference, Bhupesh Baghel, Congress general secretary and former Chhattisgarh chief minister, asserted that the entire country feels insecure under the current government. He accused Prime Minister Modi of encouraging division by identifying people based on appearance and ignoring atrocities against tribals and Dalits.

Baghel further alleged that despite BJP leaders' misconduct, no actions are taken against them. He criticized the government's handling of various issues, including demonetization, claiming it has failed to address black money and deteriorating conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also expressed concerns over rising deaths post-pandemic and the lack of governmental response.

