Left Menu

Trump's Budget Cuts: Public Media, Global Health, and Refugees on the Chopping Block

President Donald Trump is proposing USD 9.4 billion in budget cuts, affecting public media, global health, and refugee aid. These cuts, which require Congressional approval, aim to reduce spending in areas deemed unnecessary or misaligned with American values, sparking a political divide over their potential impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:35 IST
Trump's Budget Cuts: Public Media, Global Health, and Refugees on the Chopping Block
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is pushing for budget cuts amounting to USD 9.4 billion, a fraction of the USD 1.7 trillion budget approved earlier. This includes rescinding funds for public media, foreign aid, and global health programs, subject to Congressional approval.

The cuts, seen as a move to align federal spending with Republican priorities, particularly target the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, global health initiatives, and refugee assistance. The White House argues these areas are either politically biased or could attract more support from non-government sources.

While Republicans defend the cuts as necessary fiscal measures, Democrats criticize them as harmful, especially to vulnerable global populations relying on US aid. The debate underscores ongoing tensions over the direction of US government spending and its global commitments.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025