Trump's Budget Cuts: Public Media, Global Health, and Refugees on the Chopping Block

President Donald Trump is pushing for budget cuts amounting to USD 9.4 billion, a fraction of the USD 1.7 trillion budget approved earlier. This includes rescinding funds for public media, foreign aid, and global health programs, subject to Congressional approval.

The cuts, seen as a move to align federal spending with Republican priorities, particularly target the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, global health initiatives, and refugee assistance. The White House argues these areas are either politically biased or could attract more support from non-government sources.

While Republicans defend the cuts as necessary fiscal measures, Democrats criticize them as harmful, especially to vulnerable global populations relying on US aid. The debate underscores ongoing tensions over the direction of US government spending and its global commitments.