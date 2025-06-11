Kerala's Political Storm: The Jamaat-e-Islami Controversy

The political landscape of Kerala is experiencing turbulence as Jamaat-e-Islami extends its support to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the upcoming Nilambur bypoll. This endorsement has ignited a fierce exchange among leaders from the CPI(M), Congress, and BJP.

The core of the debate is whether secular parties should accept backing from organizations like Jamaat-e-Islami's political wing, the Welfare Party, and the People's Democratic Party (PDP), led by the controversial cleric Abdul Nasar Madani. While the Congress and CPI(M) are navigating the socio-political repercussions, the BJP accuses both parties of prioritizing electoral gains over national security.

Keralan leaders are embroiled in accusations and defenses, with Congress leader K Muraleedharan noting the Welfare Party's historical support for the Left and its recent shift to the UDF. The BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticizes this move as compromising national interests. Meanwhile, CPI(M)'s M V Govindan argues against claims of formal alliances with Jamaat-e-Islami, asserting it as a choice reflecting broader electoral strategies in an evolving political climate.

