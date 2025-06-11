Left Menu

Kerala's Political Storm: The Jamaat-e-Islami Controversy

A political storm is brewing in Kerala over Jamaat-e-Islami’s support for the Congress-led UDF in the Nilambur bypoll. The CPI(M), Congress, and BJP have engaged in heated exchanges over this alliance, focusing on issues of national security and the ethical implications of such political partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:18 IST
Kerala's Political Storm: The Jamaat-e-Islami Controversy
The political landscape of Kerala is experiencing turbulence as Jamaat-e-Islami extends its support to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the upcoming Nilambur bypoll. This endorsement has ignited a fierce exchange among leaders from the CPI(M), Congress, and BJP.

The core of the debate is whether secular parties should accept backing from organizations like Jamaat-e-Islami's political wing, the Welfare Party, and the People's Democratic Party (PDP), led by the controversial cleric Abdul Nasar Madani. While the Congress and CPI(M) are navigating the socio-political repercussions, the BJP accuses both parties of prioritizing electoral gains over national security.

Keralan leaders are embroiled in accusations and defenses, with Congress leader K Muraleedharan noting the Welfare Party's historical support for the Left and its recent shift to the UDF. The BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticizes this move as compromising national interests. Meanwhile, CPI(M)'s M V Govindan argues against claims of formal alliances with Jamaat-e-Islami, asserting it as a choice reflecting broader electoral strategies in an evolving political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

