Political Collision: Congress vs. AAP in Ludhiana West Showdown
Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Congress candidate for Ludhiana West bypoll, criticized AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, questioning his authority and accusing him of undermining democracy. Kejriwal backs AAP's Sanjeev Arora and guarantees a ministerial post if victorious. Ashu claims AAP feels threatened, predicting a win on June 23.
Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the Congress candidate for the Ludhiana West by-election, launched a strong critique against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. Ashu challenged Kejriwal's claims that the ruling party alone can drive development, labeling it a slight on democratic principles and opposition rights. Ashu questioned Kejriwal's control over Punjab's governance.
During a Ludhiana rally, Kejriwal responded by backing AAP's Sanjeev Arora, promising a cabinet position should Arora win the upcoming election. Kejriwal argued that only the ruling party has the ability and resources to fulfill developmental promises, sidelining opposition figures without power.
With the Ludhiana West elections set for June 19 and counting on June 23, Ashu remains confident, asserting that AAP's apparent anxiety over his candidacy signifies their fear of defeat. Ashu alluded to attempts to intimidate individuals, yet expressed confidence in defections from AAP back to Congress.
