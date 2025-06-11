Akhilesh Yadav's Bold Accusations Against BJP: A Call for Change in Uttar Pradesh

In a fiery address at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Auditorium in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched scathing attacks on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. He labeled the BJP as undemocratic and authoritarian, asserting it poses a significant threat to the Indian Constitution.

Yadav criticized the current governance, pointing to widespread corruption and failing law and order, exacerbating issues such as daylight crimes, land grabbing, and violence against women. He contrasted the BJP's failures with the development achievements of the previous SP government, which he claims contributed significantly to infrastructure improvements and women's safety.

Projecting confidence in the face of BJP's alleged smear campaigns, Yadav predicted a seismic shift in political power during the 2027 elections, asserting that the people would reject BJP's oppressive tactics and restore the SP government in Uttar Pradesh.

