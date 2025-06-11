Poland's Political Gamble: Tusk's Fight for Confidence and Reform

Poland's pro-European coalition government, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, secured a vote of confidence on Wednesday. This vote is seen as crucial for Tusk's administration, which was left shaken by the defeat of Rafal Trzaskowski in the June 1 presidential runoff against nationalist Karol Nawrocki.

With 242 lawmakers backing him in the 460-seat lower house, the Sejm, Tusk successfully quashed speculation about his leadership's demise. However, Tusk acknowledged the need to restore voter trust and highlighted accomplishments like increased defense spending and reduced visa issuance under his leadership.

Despite these achievements, the government faces challenges such as overturning controversial judicial reforms and addressing broken promises. Meanwhile, President-elect Nawrocki signaled willingness to collaborate on reforms, suggesting a possible thaw in aggressive partisan divides.

