Left Menu

Turbulent Tides: Immigration Raids Spark Unrest in LA

Jacob Vasquez, an immigrant worker in Los Angeles, is among over 100 detained by immigration raids, prompting protests and military deployment. The focus has been on non-criminal immigrants, leaving families in distress. LA Mayor condemns the raids, highlighting the impact on the city's large immigrant workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:14 IST
Turbulent Tides: Immigration Raids Spark Unrest in LA
  • Country:
  • United States

Amidst a storm of immigration raids in Los Angeles, Jacob Vasquez, a worker hailing from Mexico, finds himself ensnared alongside over 100 individuals detained by federal authorities. These actions, occurring in LA's fashion district and other key locations, have ignited fierce protests throughout the city.

The deployment of National Guard troops by President Donald Trump marks a heightened phase in the administration's crackdown on immigration. Demonstrations have ranged from peaceful gatherings to chaotic scenes, with major roads blocked, cars set ablaze, and widespread community unrest.

Immigrant activists decry the focus on non-criminal individuals, while Mayor Karen Bass expresses deep concern over the raids' impact on LA's vast immigrant population. The operation has cast a shadow of fear over the city's vital labor force, disrupting lives and sowing worry among families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025