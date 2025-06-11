Tusk's Government Endures Confidence Vote Amid Political Turmoil

In the face of an increasingly fractious political landscape, Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government weathered a confidence vote in Poland's parliament on Wednesday. This demonstration of support comes after the nationalist opposition's recent presidential election victory exacerbated political deadlock and cast doubt on Tusk's reform agenda.

The confidence vote saw 243 lawmakers express their approval in the 460-seat Sejm, with cheers and applause greeting Tusk, highlighting his continued influence. Tusk emphasized the 'new reality' in Poland, following the electoral defeat of his ally, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, by the nationalist Karol Nawrocki, supported by former President Donald Trump.

Despite the vote victory, Tusk confronts a shifting political environment, with President Nawrocki expected to be resistant to his initiatives. As Tusk plans a government facelift and new appointments, questions linger about the sustainability of his coalition and its ability to implement pivotal reforms before the next parliamentary election in 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)