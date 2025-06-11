Modi's Decade: Transformative Growth Under Visionary Leadership

BJP leader Tarun Chugh has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance over the past 11 years, marking it as a period of transformational development and nation-building.

In 2014, India ranked as the world's 11th-largest economy with a GDP of USD 1.86 trillion. Today, under Modi's leadership, it stands as the fourth-largest, with a GDP of USD 4.187 trillion.

Chugh highlighted the government's success in poverty reduction, financial inclusivity for women, and infrastructural advancements. Flagship programs like PM Mudra Yojana and PM-Kisan Yojana have greatly contributed, alongside a significant boost to healthcare and sanitation efforts.