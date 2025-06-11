Left Menu

Modi's Decade: Transformative Growth Under Visionary Leadership

BJP leader Tarun Chugh praises Prime Minister Modi's 11-year governance as a period of transformational development. Under Modi, India advanced from the 11th to the 4th largest economy. Key accomplishments include lifting millions from poverty, promoting women's financial empowerment, and enhancing infrastructure and connectivity through policies like PMAY and PM Kisan.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance over the past 11 years, marking it as a period of transformational development and nation-building.

In 2014, India ranked as the world's 11th-largest economy with a GDP of USD 1.86 trillion. Today, under Modi's leadership, it stands as the fourth-largest, with a GDP of USD 4.187 trillion.

Chugh highlighted the government's success in poverty reduction, financial inclusivity for women, and infrastructural advancements. Flagship programs like PM Mudra Yojana and PM-Kisan Yojana have greatly contributed, alongside a significant boost to healthcare and sanitation efforts.

