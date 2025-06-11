U.S. Signals Flexibility on Tariff Negotiation Deadline

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on Wednesday that the Trump administration might extend the tariff negotiation deadline for trading partners showing active cooperation. As the 90-day grace period for tariffs approaches its conclusion, countries negotiating in good faith may see the deadline rolled forward.

Speaking to the House Ways and Means Committee, Bessent emphasized the administration's intent to foster constructive trade dialogues. He highlighted that trading blocs, such as the European Union, which demonstrate earnest negotiation efforts, could benefit from an extension.

Bessent clarified that any nation failing to participate positively in the negotiations would face the scheduled imposition of tariffs as initially planned, with no further time allowances provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)