US Military Allows Voluntary Departure of Troops' Families Amid Iran Tensions

The American military has authorized the voluntary departure of dependents of troops stationed across the Middle East, as tensions with Iran continue to escalate, according to two US officials on Wednesday.

According to a US defense official, the directive came from Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth and was relayed to military units in the affected areas.

Efforts are underway as the US military collaborates with the State Department and its regional allies to ensure they maintain a constant state of readiness, said the officials, who wished to remain anonymous while discussing the unpublished decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)