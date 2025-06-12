Tensions Surge as U.S. Draws Down Diplomats in the Middle East

The United States is scaling back its diplomatic presence in the Middle East, the State Department declared on Wednesday. This move follows escalating regional tensions, notably related to Iran's advancing nuclear program, and involves recalling non-essential personnel from its embassies in Baghdad, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has greenlit the voluntary exit of military dependents across the region. The goal, according to U.S. Central Command, is precautionary monitoring amid developing unrest. This highlights the strained U.S.-Iran relations, with recent talks over the nuclear deal reaching a stalemate.

Adding to the complexity, the International Atomic Energy Agency may vote to censure Iran, possibly triggering additional United Nations sanctions. In the maritime domain, the U.K. warns seafarers against heightened risks around the Persian Gulf, suggesting these tensions could escalate further.

(With inputs from agencies.)