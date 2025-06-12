Trump-Musk Relations: From Tension to Tentative Reconciliation
U.S. President Donald Trump expresses frustration with billionaire Elon Musk, yet seeks to avoid a prolonged dispute, according to Vice President JD Vance. Efforts for reconciliation are underway as Musk expresses regret over past social media posts. The Trump administration appreciates Musk's contributions to governmental efficiency.
U.S. President Donald Trump has found himself at odds with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, yet aims to circumvent a prolonged disagreement, Vice President JD Vance revealed on Wednesday.
Vance communicated with both Trump and Musk, stressing the importance of Musk's support for the president, while also acknowledging the gratitude felt by the Trump administration for Musk's early contributions to governmental efficiency.
In a recent development, Musk expressed regret over several social media posts concerning Trump, which the president described as 'very nice,' signaling a budding reconciliation between the two powerful figures.
