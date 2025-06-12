Controversial Trial: Far-Right Politician Faces Charges Amidst Political Tensions

Umit Ozdag, a far-right politician in Turkey, appeared in court on Wednesday to face charges of inciting public hatred and hostility, charges that critics argue are attempts to stifle opposition to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ozdag, the leader of Turkiye's Victory Party, was taken into custody in January following allegations that he had insulted Erdogan at a party gathering in Antalya. The charges were soon extended to include inciting hatred against migrants, linked to anti-Syrian refugee riots in Kayseri last year.

The legal proceedings against Ozdag come amidst a larger crackdown on opposition figures to Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party. Amidst these tensions, the Victory Party remains steadfast against negotiations with the PKK, a group deemed terrorist by Turkey and several Western countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)