Left Menu

Controversial Trial: Far-Right Politician Faces Charges Amidst Political Tensions

Umit Ozdag, a far-right Turkish politician, is on trial for allegedly inciting hatred, considered by critics as a means to silence opposition. Accused of insulting President Erdogan, Ozdag denies inciting violence against refugees, framing his arrest as a political maneuver. The trial highlights Turkiye’s ongoing political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 12-06-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 09:36 IST
Controversial Trial: Far-Right Politician Faces Charges Amidst Political Tensions
Umit Ozdag
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Umit Ozdag, a far-right politician in Turkey, appeared in court on Wednesday to face charges of inciting public hatred and hostility, charges that critics argue are attempts to stifle opposition to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ozdag, the leader of Turkiye's Victory Party, was taken into custody in January following allegations that he had insulted Erdogan at a party gathering in Antalya. The charges were soon extended to include inciting hatred against migrants, linked to anti-Syrian refugee riots in Kayseri last year.

The legal proceedings against Ozdag come amidst a larger crackdown on opposition figures to Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party. Amidst these tensions, the Victory Party remains steadfast against negotiations with the PKK, a group deemed terrorist by Turkey and several Western countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025