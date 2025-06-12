Odisha's Political Shift: A Year of Accomplishment Under CM Majhi

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reaffirmed his commitment to serving the state, marking a year since the BJP assumed office. Majhi, who took the oath on June 12, 2024, in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflected on this milestone.

Emphasizing the significance of June 12 in Odisha's political landscape, Majhi celebrated the public's decision to choose the BJP, replacing the previous BJD administration. He highlighted numerous accomplishments over the past year, notably fostering hope and connections with the populace.

Majhi acknowledged the transformative possibility that exists within the state's political framework, allowing individuals from ordinary backgrounds to rise to positions of leadership. He reiterated his commitment to grassroots communication and problem-solving, labelling the administration as 'the people's government.'

(With inputs from agencies.)