Left Menu

Odisha's Political Shift: A Year of Accomplishment Under CM Majhi

Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha's chief minister, reflects on a year of transformative leadership. Under his guidance, the BJP formed the government a year ago, prioritizing grassroots engagement and resolving public issues. Majhi emphasizes that the administration's greatest achievement is inspiring hope and connection with the people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:50 IST
Odisha's Political Shift: A Year of Accomplishment Under CM Majhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reaffirmed his commitment to serving the state, marking a year since the BJP assumed office. Majhi, who took the oath on June 12, 2024, in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflected on this milestone.

Emphasizing the significance of June 12 in Odisha's political landscape, Majhi celebrated the public's decision to choose the BJP, replacing the previous BJD administration. He highlighted numerous accomplishments over the past year, notably fostering hope and connections with the populace.

Majhi acknowledged the transformative possibility that exists within the state's political framework, allowing individuals from ordinary backgrounds to rise to positions of leadership. He reiterated his commitment to grassroots communication and problem-solving, labelling the administration as 'the people's government.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025