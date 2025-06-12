Left Menu

Strengthening Alliances: Jaishankar's Diplomatic Mission in Europe

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with French President Emmanuel Macron to thank France for its support in combatting terrorism. On a multi-nation European tour, Jaishankar aims to enhance India’s bilateral relations and reinforce its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism following recent attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 12-06-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 13:50 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with French President Emmanuel Macron in a crucial meeting to express India's gratitude for France's staunch stand against terrorism. This diplomatic engagement occurred during Jaishankar's three-nation mission to strengthen ties with Europe.

After an April terror attack in Pahalgam prompted India to take military action, Jaishankar's tour highlights the importance of international solidarity in counter-terrorism efforts. His itinerary includes high-level discussions in Brussels to further solidify the EU-India strategic partnership.

Jaishankar conveyed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to Macron and emphasized the comfort and ambition that characterize the strategic collaboration between India and France.

