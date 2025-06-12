Strengthening Alliances: Jaishankar's Diplomatic Mission in Europe
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with French President Emmanuel Macron to thank France for its support in combatting terrorism. On a multi-nation European tour, Jaishankar aims to enhance India’s bilateral relations and reinforce its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism following recent attacks.
- Country:
- France
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with French President Emmanuel Macron in a crucial meeting to express India's gratitude for France's staunch stand against terrorism. This diplomatic engagement occurred during Jaishankar's three-nation mission to strengthen ties with Europe.
After an April terror attack in Pahalgam prompted India to take military action, Jaishankar's tour highlights the importance of international solidarity in counter-terrorism efforts. His itinerary includes high-level discussions in Brussels to further solidify the EU-India strategic partnership.
Jaishankar conveyed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to Macron and emphasized the comfort and ambition that characterize the strategic collaboration between India and France.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaishankar
- India
- France
- terrorism
- diplomacy
- Macron
- Europe
- strategic partnership
- Pahalgam
- EU-India
ALSO READ
Macron and Subianto: Strengthening Defence Ties and Nickel Ventures
Strengthening Ties: Macron's Strategic Visit to Indonesia
Macron and Prabowo to Strengthen Defence and Mining Ties in Strategic Talks
Conservative Gathering in Poland: A Battle for Europe's Political Future
Global Markets Rally Amid Easing US-Europe Tensions and Tech Earnings Optimism