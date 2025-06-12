Left Menu

Iran's New Enrichment Facility Amidst IAEA Vote

Iran plans to set up a new enrichment facility following a negative vote at the IAEA's board of governors. The facility will be in a secure location, with additional measures to be announced soon.

In a strategic move following a vote against it by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran announced on Thursday its intention to establish a new enrichment facility.

The proposed facility is set to be housed in a secure location, as stated in the official announcement.

Iran also hinted at upcoming measures related to the development, details of which will be disclosed in the future.

