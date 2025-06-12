India-France Solidarity: United Against Terrorism
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met French President Emmanuel Macron to thank him for France's support against terrorism. The meeting in Europe reaffirms India's zero-tolerance policy against terror, following the Pahalgam attack. Discussions also focused on strengthening the India-EU strategic partnership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:56 IST
- Country:
- France
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a significant meeting with President Emmanuel Macron in France, expressing gratitude for the country's staunch backing in India's fight against terrorism.
On a European visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties, Jaishankar reiterated India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, especially post the deadly Pahalgam attack.
The dialogues underscored mutual trust and strategic aspirations between India and France, with further discussions in Brussels accentuating the EU-India partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pahalgam Attack: A Blow to India's Social Unity and Economic Progress
Pakistan and Azerbaijan Strengthen Strategic Partnership
France and Indonesia Forge New Defense and Strategic Partnerships
Unified Response: Coordination Vital in J-K Post Pahalgam Attack
Strengthening Ties: India and Italy Forge Ahead with Strategic Partnership