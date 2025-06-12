India-France Solidarity: United Against Terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a significant meeting with President Emmanuel Macron in France, expressing gratitude for the country's staunch backing in India's fight against terrorism.

On a European visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties, Jaishankar reiterated India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, especially post the deadly Pahalgam attack.

The dialogues underscored mutual trust and strategic aspirations between India and France, with further discussions in Brussels accentuating the EU-India partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)