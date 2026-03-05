Left Menu

Modi Advocates Peace and Strengthens India-Finland Strategic Partnership Amidst Conflict

Amid escalating conflict in West Asia, PM Modi calls for a swift end to the violence and emphasizes dialogue and diplomacy. Meeting Finnish President Stubb, Modi strengthens India-Finland ties, focusing on digital, sustainability, and defense cooperation. Finland backs permanent UN Security Council seat for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:19 IST
Modi Advocates Peace and Strengthens India-Finland Strategic Partnership Amidst Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to quell escalating tensions in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a 'swift end' to the ongoing conflict, emphasizing that military confrontations cannot resolve issues. His remarks came during discussions with Finnish President Alexander Stubb amid the mounting regional crisis.

The dialogue, which took place against the backdrop of the US and Israel's intensifying conflict with Iran, also highlighted strengthening ties between India and Finland. Modi announced a strategic partnership focusing on digitalization and sustainability, encompassing high-tech sectors like AI, 6G telecom, and quantum computing.

During the talks, Finland's President Stubb expressed solid support for India's bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. Both leaders agreed on the need to reinforce trade and technology cooperation and agreed on the importance of ending the West Asia conflict through peaceful means.

TRENDING

1
Triumphant Return: Wrestler Priyanshi Prajapati's Safe Homecoming from Albania

Triumphant Return: Wrestler Priyanshi Prajapati's Safe Homecoming from Alban...

 India
2
Wizz Air Navigates Financial Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict

Wizz Air Navigates Financial Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global
3
Tragic End: Couple's Dispute Over Childlessness Leads to Murder-Suicide

Tragic End: Couple's Dispute Over Childlessness Leads to Murder-Suicide

 India
4
Stranded in Sharjah: A Safe Return Amid Middle East Tension

Stranded in Sharjah: A Safe Return Amid Middle East Tension

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026