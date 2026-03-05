Modi Advocates Peace and Strengthens India-Finland Strategic Partnership Amidst Conflict

In a bid to quell escalating tensions in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a 'swift end' to the ongoing conflict, emphasizing that military confrontations cannot resolve issues. His remarks came during discussions with Finnish President Alexander Stubb amid the mounting regional crisis.

The dialogue, which took place against the backdrop of the US and Israel's intensifying conflict with Iran, also highlighted strengthening ties between India and Finland. Modi announced a strategic partnership focusing on digitalization and sustainability, encompassing high-tech sectors like AI, 6G telecom, and quantum computing.

During the talks, Finland's President Stubb expressed solid support for India's bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. Both leaders agreed on the need to reinforce trade and technology cooperation and agreed on the importance of ending the West Asia conflict through peaceful means.