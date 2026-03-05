Left Menu

Zaggle: Revolutionizing Fintech Infrastructure with Strategic Partnerships

Zaggle, a leading spend management company in India, advances its fintech infrastructure platform with strategic partnerships. Initiatives with Chennai Super Kings, Adani Total Gas, and others enhance Zaggle's presence in compliance-sensitive sectors, aligning with clean mobility and enterprise governance to boost long-term value.

Updated: 05-03-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Zaggle, India's prominent spend management company, is reshaping its fintech infrastructure platform through strategic partnerships and initiative-driven growth. Recent collaborations aim to enhance enterprise governance and sustainable mobility solutions, expanding its reach in compliance-first sectors.

The company has aligned with marquee enterprises, including Chennai Super Kings, Adani Total Gas, and Hyundai Motor India, showcasing its commitment to governance-led financial infrastructure. These partnerships highlight Zaggle's dedication to providing real-time visibility and structured controls through an integrated spend management platform.

Moreover, Zaggle's new ventures include 'ZGolf by Zaggle,' an elite networking platform, strengthening its brand in the golf ecosystem and fostering leadership engagement. With a focus on clean mobility and tech-driven compliance, Zaggle seeks to further its enterprise wallet share, promising scalable, ecosystem-driven models for enduring business value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

