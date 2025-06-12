Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad

A tragic plane crash occurred in Ahmedabad, involving an Air India flight bound for London. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to India's President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The crash, happening shortly after takeoff, resulted in numerous casualties and injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his sorrow over the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad by extending his condolences to India's President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The accident involved an Air India flight, carrying 242 passengers and crew, which was en route to London but tragically crashed in a residential area shortly after takeoff.

This incident has resulted in significant loss of life, and President Putin has offered his sympathies to the bereaved families and wished a quick recovery for those injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

