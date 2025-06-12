BJP Celebrates India's Unprecedented Developments Under Modi's Leadership

In a recent address, senior BJP leader Arjun Munda lauded the unparalleled accomplishments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over the past 11 years. Munda emphasized that in the current political climate, Modi remains the unmatched leader for the country.

Listing significant achievements, Munda highlighted the Modi government's focus on fundamental issues such as electricity and water, alongside significant strides in health with initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and AIIMS campuses. The former Union minister pointed out India's advances in defense and science, declaring that the nation's progress during Operation Sindoor was undeniable even to adversaries.

In a parallel note, Babulal Marandi, Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, praised digital transactions as a crowning achievement, noting that India now leads globally in online financial operations. He credited Modi's leadership with strides in various sectors, including infrastructure, diplomacy, and security, claiming a remarkable reduction in cross-border terrorism and Naxal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)