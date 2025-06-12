Left Menu

BJP Celebrates India's Unprecedented Developments Under Modi's Leadership

Arjun Munda highlighted the achievements of Modi's NDA government, emphasizing its unprecedented focus on infrastructure, health, and digital transactions. He underscored India's advancements in defense, science, and the fight against extremism, alongside an unprecedented growth in digital transactions and internal security improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:23 IST
Arjun Munda
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, senior BJP leader Arjun Munda lauded the unparalleled accomplishments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over the past 11 years. Munda emphasized that in the current political climate, Modi remains the unmatched leader for the country.

Listing significant achievements, Munda highlighted the Modi government's focus on fundamental issues such as electricity and water, alongside significant strides in health with initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and AIIMS campuses. The former Union minister pointed out India's advances in defense and science, declaring that the nation's progress during Operation Sindoor was undeniable even to adversaries.

In a parallel note, Babulal Marandi, Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, praised digital transactions as a crowning achievement, noting that India now leads globally in online financial operations. He credited Modi's leadership with strides in various sectors, including infrastructure, diplomacy, and security, claiming a remarkable reduction in cross-border terrorism and Naxal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

