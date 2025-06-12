Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad Sends Waves of Grief Across Political Spectrum

An Air India flight, tragically crashing after takeoff from Ahmedabad, has left the nation in mourning. The Boeing 787-8, en route to London with 242 people on board, has sparked a wave of condolences from political leaders.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal expressed profound sadness over the accident. The flight casualties reportedly include 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

Leaders across party lines, including Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, BJP leader Sunil Jakhar, and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal, have united in prayer and support for those affected by this devastating crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)