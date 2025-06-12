BJD Rallies Against BJP: Protests & Promises Unfulfilled

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders staged a protest on Thursday against the BJP government in Odisha. The demonstration, aimed at marking the government's one-year anniversary, criticized Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for unfulfilled promises and accused the administration of being a 'colour-changing and name-changing government'.

Amid slogans and placards at Master Canteen Square, BJD members accused the government of worsening law and order, including rising crimes against women. Leaders such as former ministers Prafulla Samal and Arun Kumar Sahoo were briefly detained amid a scuffle with the police during the rally to Lower PMG Square.

Besides political mismanagement, BJD pointed to reduced central grants and neglect of pressing issues like Polavaram, Kotia, and the Coastal Highway. Separately, a report highlighted a 12-hour bandh by BJD in Raighar block over unpaid dues for paddy sold by local farmers, marking continued unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)