Left Menu

BJD Rallies Against BJP: Protests & Promises Unfulfilled

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) staged a protest against the BJP-led Odisha government, citing unfulfilled election promises and deteriorating law and order. They highlighted issues like central grant reduction and neglected community interests. The protest also saw demands related to farmer payments for paddy sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:52 IST
BJD Rallies Against BJP: Protests & Promises Unfulfilled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders staged a protest on Thursday against the BJP government in Odisha. The demonstration, aimed at marking the government's one-year anniversary, criticized Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for unfulfilled promises and accused the administration of being a 'colour-changing and name-changing government'.

Amid slogans and placards at Master Canteen Square, BJD members accused the government of worsening law and order, including rising crimes against women. Leaders such as former ministers Prafulla Samal and Arun Kumar Sahoo were briefly detained amid a scuffle with the police during the rally to Lower PMG Square.

Besides political mismanagement, BJD pointed to reduced central grants and neglect of pressing issues like Polavaram, Kotia, and the Coastal Highway. Separately, a report highlighted a 12-hour bandh by BJD in Raighar block over unpaid dues for paddy sold by local farmers, marking continued unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025