Left Menu

Senator Alex Padilla's Confrontation Sparks Outrage

US Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's news conference in Los Angeles, sparking outrage. Padilla attempted to question immigration raids, leading to Secret Service officers intervening. The incident has intensified criticism of the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-06-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 01:40 IST
Senator Alex Padilla's Confrontation Sparks Outrage
  • Country:
  • United States

US Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly taken from a press event led by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Los Angeles. He was restrained after attempting to address the secretary on immigration raids, which have spurred protests in California and beyond.

Video footage captures a Secret Service agent removing Padilla, who asserted his senatorial identity while being ushered out. His Democratic colleagues swiftly expressed their dismay at the spectacle involving a senator at a Cabinet member's briefing.

This event underpins tensions regarding the Trump administration's stance on immigration enforcement, as concerns rise over tactics against protestors and the treatment of immigrants.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025