Left Menu

House Approves Foreign Aid and Broadcasting Cuts Amidst Controversy

The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly approved President Donald Trump's proposal to cut $9.4 billion from foreign aid and public broadcasting. The bill now faces uncertainty in the Senate. Despite criticism from Democrats and some Republicans, the measure reflects Trump's 'America First' agenda, emphasizing domestic spending over international aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 03:08 IST
House Approves Foreign Aid and Broadcasting Cuts Amidst Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. House of Representatives, in a close vote, passed President Donald Trump's proposal to cut $9.4 billion from foreign aid and public broadcasting. This decision moves the bill to the Senate, where its future remains uncertain.

Trump's push to reduce spending on these programs has sparked intense debate. Critics, including some Republicans, argue that these cuts undermine U.S. 'soft power' by reducing international goodwill and lifesaving aid. However, supporters argue the budget should prioritize domestic needs.

The Senate, led by Majority Leader John Thune, will review the bill with possible modifications, particularly targeting foreign aid and public broadcasting reductions. The bill emphasizes Trump's 'America First' policy, advocating for a focus on internal rather than international spending despite the potential humanitarian impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025