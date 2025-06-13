House Approves Foreign Aid and Broadcasting Cuts Amidst Controversy

The U.S. House of Representatives, in a close vote, passed President Donald Trump's proposal to cut $9.4 billion from foreign aid and public broadcasting. This decision moves the bill to the Senate, where its future remains uncertain.

Trump's push to reduce spending on these programs has sparked intense debate. Critics, including some Republicans, argue that these cuts undermine U.S. 'soft power' by reducing international goodwill and lifesaving aid. However, supporters argue the budget should prioritize domestic needs.

The Senate, led by Majority Leader John Thune, will review the bill with possible modifications, particularly targeting foreign aid and public broadcasting reductions. The bill emphasizes Trump's 'America First' policy, advocating for a focus on internal rather than international spending despite the potential humanitarian impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)