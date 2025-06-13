Left Menu

Middle East on Edge: Israel Strikes Iran in Historic Military Offensive

Israel launched a significant attack on Iran's capital, targeting nuclear and military sites, which heightened the risk of a full-scale war. The assault, described as preventive action, followed rising tensions over Iran's nuclear program. Both nations have closed their airspace as they brace for possible retaliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:03 IST
Middle East on Edge: Israel Strikes Iran in Historic Military Offensive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In an unprecedented military offensive, Israel attacked Iran's capital on Friday, targeting its nuclear program and raising alarm over potential full-scale war between these longstanding adversaries. This strike marks the most significant assault on Iran since the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s, impacting multiple sites across the country.

Iran's state television reported the potential death of General Hossein Salami, leader of the Revolutionary Guard. This development, if confirmed, could deliver a substantial blow to Tehran's governance. Israeli officials justified the attack as a necessary action to thwart an imminent nuclear threat, sparking concerns of retaliation against Israeli civilians.

In response, U.S. officials, having previously advised against such an assault while engaging in negotiations with Iran, denied involvement and cautioned Iran against targeting American forces. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the attacks would persist until the nuclear threat is eliminated, as tensions escalate over Tehran's nuclear advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025