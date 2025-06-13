Middle East on Edge: Israel Strikes Iran in Historic Military Offensive

In an unprecedented military offensive, Israel attacked Iran's capital on Friday, targeting its nuclear program and raising alarm over potential full-scale war between these longstanding adversaries. This strike marks the most significant assault on Iran since the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s, impacting multiple sites across the country.

Iran's state television reported the potential death of General Hossein Salami, leader of the Revolutionary Guard. This development, if confirmed, could deliver a substantial blow to Tehran's governance. Israeli officials justified the attack as a necessary action to thwart an imminent nuclear threat, sparking concerns of retaliation against Israeli civilians.

In response, U.S. officials, having previously advised against such an assault while engaging in negotiations with Iran, denied involvement and cautioned Iran against targeting American forces. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the attacks would persist until the nuclear threat is eliminated, as tensions escalate over Tehran's nuclear advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)