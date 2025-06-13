Left Menu

Revolutionary Guard's Head Killed in Israeli Strike

Iranian state TV confirms the death of Gen. Hossein Salami, head of the Revolutionary Guard, in an Israeli strike. Israeli PM Netanyahu stated the attack targeted nuclear sites and military officials. The Guard is significant within Iran's power structure, overseeing the ballistic missile program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:24 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:24 IST
Iranian state television has confirmed that Gen. Hossein Salami, the head of the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, was killed in an Israeli strike on Friday.

An anchor on the state channel reported the news, stating: "The news of assassination and martyrdom of Gen. Hossein Salami was confirmed," but did not provide further details.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel targeted Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure, its leaders involved in the nuclear program, and the country's ballistic missile capabilities. The Revolutionary Guard plays a significant role within Iran's theocratic structure, possessing substantial business interests and overseeing Iran's missile arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

