Trump Pushes for Diplomacy Amidst Heightened Tensions

In a recent interview with Fox News, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that under no circumstance should Iran possess a nuclear bomb. This statement comes amidst rising tensions in the region following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets.

Trump expressed his aspiration for Iran to return to the negotiating table, alluding to potential diplomatic solutions to the ongoing crisis. The President's comments highlight the delicate balance between enforcing stringent security measures while keeping diplomatic channels open.

Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin quoted Trump as affirming that certain leadership figures in Iran will not be part of future discussions, suggesting potential changes in diplomatic engagement strategies. This stance is indicative of the current administration's approach to handling complex international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)