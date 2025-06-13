Israeli Airstrike Claims Life of Top Iranian General

An Israeli airstrike has resulted in the death of Gen Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran's armed forces, according to a report from Iranian state television.

Bagheri, who previously served as a prominent commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guard, was a significant figure within the country's military landscape.

The attack, which took place on Friday, also led to the deaths of multiple military officials and scientists across various sites in Iran, with the TV report withholding additional details.

