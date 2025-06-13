Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Crash Claims Lives, Including Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
The Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad resulted in 241 fatalities, including former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow and offered condolences to the victims' families. Rupani was remembered as a soft-spoken and humble leader who helped steer Gujarat through post-Covid challenges.
- Country:
- India
An Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed the lives of 241 individuals, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu voiced his sorrow over the tragic event, highlighting its profound impact on the community and his personal grief.
Air India reported that the London-bound flight crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport. Naidu took to social media to extend his condolences to the grieving families, offering them support in their difficult time.
Naidu paid a special tribute to Vijay Rupani, recognizing him as a soft-spoken and dedicated leader. Rupani, who served as Gujarat's Chief Minister from 2016 to 2021, was instrumental in leading the state through its recovery post-COVID-19.
