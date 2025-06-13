Left Menu

Greece's National Security Meeting Amid Middle East Tensions

Greece plans to convene its national security council to address the recent developments in the Middle East, as announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' office. This highlights Greece's attention to geopolitical shifts and its potential implications for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 13-06-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:53 IST
Greece's National Security Meeting Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

In response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, Greece is set to hold a national security council meeting. Announced by the office of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the session will focus on the latest developments in the region.

The gathering underscores Greece's proactive approach in monitoring and addressing geopolitical issues that could affect national and regional security.

The meeting reflects Greece's commitment to ensuring stability and preparing for any geopolitical implications arising from the Middle East situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025