Greece's National Security Meeting Amid Middle East Tensions

In response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, Greece is set to hold a national security council meeting. Announced by the office of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the session will focus on the latest developments in the region.

The gathering underscores Greece's proactive approach in monitoring and addressing geopolitical issues that could affect national and regional security.

The meeting reflects Greece's commitment to ensuring stability and preparing for any geopolitical implications arising from the Middle East situation.

