Abdullah Condemns Israel's Unjustified Attack on Iran

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday criticized Israel's attack on Iran as 'totally unjustified,' asserting that Iran did not provoke such aggression. He emphasized that Israel waged war under the guise of a preemptive strike, drawing a parallel with Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Abdullah expressed concern that the Middle East conflict could escalate, impacting global fuel prices and stock markets, and affecting flights to the West. He urged global powers to speak out against Israel's actions and called on India's Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students in Iran.

In unrelated news, Abdullah expressed condolences to the families affected by the recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 241 lives. He urged a swift investigation to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)