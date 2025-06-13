CPI(M) Demands Inquiry into Air India Tragedy

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) expressed profound sorrow following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which tragically claimed 265 lives, including passengers and crew. The Polit Bureau offered condolences to the bereaved families and urged action to preclude future occurrences.

The CPI(M) has emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation into the accident, pressing the government to look into the circumstances surrounding the crash of the flight en route to London. Such incidents call for rigorous scrutiny, the party stressed in its official statement.

With a history of air safety concerns, the party insists on tangible outcomes from the inquiry and the implementation of stringent safety protocols to avert similar tragedies. The accident happened shortly after takeoff, as the plane descended onto a medical college in Ahmedabad, resulting in a catastrophic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)