Left Menu

Tragic Demise of Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in Air India Crash

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tragically died in an Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah condoled his death, highlighting Rupani's notable contributions as Gujarat's CM and Rajya Sabha MP. Rupani, aged 68, was instrumental in Gujarat's post-Covid recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:07 IST
Tragic Demise of Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in Air India Crash
Vijay Rupani
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among those who perished in an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences, remembering Rupani's substantial contributions as a Rajya Sabha MP and during his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister.

The fatal incident occurred on Thursday when Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner, AI 171, carrying 242 passengers, crashed into a medical college complex shortly after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Paying tribute on social media platform 'X', Siddaramaiah recalled his interactions with Rupani, who served as Gujarat's Chief Minister from August 2016 until September 2021 and played a key role in the state's recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic. The Karnataka CM extended his condolences to Rupani's family and loved ones in this challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025