Tragic Demise of Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in Air India Crash

In a tragic turn of events, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among those who perished in an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences, remembering Rupani's substantial contributions as a Rajya Sabha MP and during his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister.

The fatal incident occurred on Thursday when Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner, AI 171, carrying 242 passengers, crashed into a medical college complex shortly after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Paying tribute on social media platform 'X', Siddaramaiah recalled his interactions with Rupani, who served as Gujarat's Chief Minister from August 2016 until September 2021 and played a key role in the state's recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic. The Karnataka CM extended his condolences to Rupani's family and loved ones in this challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)