Left Menu

India and China: Bridging Gaps and Rebuilding Ties

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong reviewed bilateral relations and prioritized people-centric engagements. They agreed to expedite steps for resuming direct air services, visa facilitation, and media exchanges while focusing on stabilizing and rebuilding India-China relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:51 IST
India and China: Bridging Gaps and Rebuilding Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to mend ties, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong to assess the current state of India-China bilateral relations. The dialogue prioritized people-centric engagements and expressed mutual commitment to stabilizing and rebuilding the relationship.

The discussions underscored the importance of resuming direct air services between the two nations. Both parties agreed to accelerate the steps involved and anticipated an updated Air Services Agreement soon, indicating a significant stride towards enhanced connectivity.

The talks also highlighted the importance of practical measures, including visa facilitation and exchanges between media and think-tanks. The progression is timely as both countries commemorate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, with celebrations planned to foster goodwill and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025