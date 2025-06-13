India and China: Bridging Gaps and Rebuilding Ties

In a strategic move to mend ties, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong to assess the current state of India-China bilateral relations. The dialogue prioritized people-centric engagements and expressed mutual commitment to stabilizing and rebuilding the relationship.

The discussions underscored the importance of resuming direct air services between the two nations. Both parties agreed to accelerate the steps involved and anticipated an updated Air Services Agreement soon, indicating a significant stride towards enhanced connectivity.

The talks also highlighted the importance of practical measures, including visa facilitation and exchanges between media and think-tanks. The progression is timely as both countries commemorate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, with celebrations planned to foster goodwill and collaboration.

