Judge Blocks Detention, Khalil's Future Hangs in Balance

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from using U.S. foreign policy interests to detain Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist, Mahmoud Khalil. The legal ruling marks a significant development in Khalil's ongoing detention case, as he remains held in a Louisiana facility.

Khalil, who legally entered the U.S. on a student visa and acquired permanent residency, was apprehended by immigration officers at his university in March. U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz deemed the foreign policy provision cited by the administration as likely unconstitutional and inadequate for Khalil's detention.

Despite the ruling, the government contends that Khalil was deceptive on his green card application and poses a threat to foreign policy. Khalil's potential deportation is further complicated by his active participation in pro-Palestinian protests and the recent birth of his child with his U.S. citizen wife.