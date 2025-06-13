Indian Students in Iran Seek Evacuation Amid Rising Tensions
Indian students in Iran have appealed for evacuation after Israeli airstrikes targeted military and nuclear sites. The students, feeling unsafe due to the volatile situation, have requested urgent assistance from the Indian government. The situation has sparked international concern over a potential escalation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian students in Iran are urging the government for evacuation after recent Israeli airstrikes hit strategic military and nuclear sites.
Speaking from Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Tabiya Zahra recounted the fear experienced during the strikes, noting the unsettling tremors felt as explosions rang out.
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has formally requested intervention from India's External Affairs Ministry, highlighting the precarious security conditions and communication challenges faced by students.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gehlot Challenges Indian Government's Ceasefire Decision
Syria agrees to give inspectors immediate access to suspected former nuclear sites, UN nuclear watchdog head tells AP, reports AP.
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Iran's Nuclear Sites
Israeli military official confirms attack has targeted Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Iranian Nuclear Sites Amid Global Concerns