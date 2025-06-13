Indian Students in Iran Seek Evacuation Amid Rising Tensions

Indian students in Iran are urging the government for evacuation after recent Israeli airstrikes hit strategic military and nuclear sites.

Speaking from Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Tabiya Zahra recounted the fear experienced during the strikes, noting the unsettling tremors felt as explosions rang out.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has formally requested intervention from India's External Affairs Ministry, highlighting the precarious security conditions and communication challenges faced by students.

